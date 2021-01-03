Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACLS shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $744,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,267,000 after buying an additional 127,317 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 971,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 303,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 173,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 401,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 59,863 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 106,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $29.12. The company had a trading volume of 137,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,613. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $975.52 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.41. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $31.50.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.