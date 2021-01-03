Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Get Aviva alerts:

AVVIY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.82. The company had a trading volume of 49,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.72. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.