Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Hits $278.51 Million

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $278.51 million and approximately $43.78 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $3.62 or 0.00011092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00029032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00124113 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00173757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.89 or 0.00517502 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00271128 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00019420 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

Avalanche Coin Trading

Avalanche can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

