AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.72 Billion

Equities research analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to post sales of $2.72 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.77 billion. AutoZone reported sales of $2.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year sales of $13.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.48 billion to $13.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.10 billion to $13.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZO. BidaskClub upgraded AutoZone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.71.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total value of $6,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,436,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total value of $16,197,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $22,712,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,595 shares of company stock worth $59,275,427. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in AutoZone by 52.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 31.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $1,467,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AZO traded up $9.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,185.44. 168,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,560. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,156.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,165.36. AutoZone has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,267.93. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

