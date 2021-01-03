Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Receives $89.47 Average PT from Analysts

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.47.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.10 to $117.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ATHM opened at $99.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.87 and a 200-day moving average of $91.76. Autohome has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $107.92.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $6.44. The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.77 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Autohome will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 94.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Autohome during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Autohome by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Autohome by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in Autohome in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 42.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

