Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ACB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.56 to $3.75 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.61.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.68). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 13.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 385,432 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Think Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,777,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 11.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

