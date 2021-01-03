Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to post sales of $60,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20,000.00 and the highest is $100,000.00. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $120,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $180,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $65.31 million, with estimates ranging from $22.91 million to $95.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AUPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bloom Burton cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

AUPH traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,396,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.92. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $21.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.65.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

