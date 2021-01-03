AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.63.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

AtriCure stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.67. 244,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.41 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.07.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 24,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,447,274.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,263,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 29,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $1,169,064.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,191,534.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,608 shares of company stock worth $8,197,669 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the second quarter worth $679,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 35.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 176.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 95,139 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in AtriCure during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 351.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

