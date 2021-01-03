Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atreca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.40.

Get Atreca alerts:

NASDAQ BCEL opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42. Atreca has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $592.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.07.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Atreca will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $67,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $904,962. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Atreca by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,426,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,901,000 after purchasing an additional 937,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atreca by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,725,000 after purchasing an additional 558,749 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Atreca by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,202,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,767,000 after purchasing an additional 468,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,285,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,673,000. Institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.