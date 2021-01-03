Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.87 Million

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00002743 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. During the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $9.87 million and $41,887.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00027993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00118509 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00165912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.94 or 0.00509673 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00260904 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00018938 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet

Atomic Wallet Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

