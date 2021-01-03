ATLANT Price Hits $0.0117 (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, ATLANT has traded 74.3% lower against the dollar. ATLANT has a total market cap of $633,071.37 and approximately $35.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00038186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.90 or 0.00264885 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015159 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00025222 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $609.45 or 0.01901427 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATL is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

