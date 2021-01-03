Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $120.61

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $120.61 and traded as high as $136.40. Assurant shares last traded at $136.22, with a volume of 233,062 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on AIZ shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Assurant alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

In related news, Director J Braxton Carter II bought 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,180,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,544,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,553,000 after buying an additional 224,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.