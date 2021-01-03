Asian Fintech Hits Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Asian Fintech has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Asian Fintech token can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00028899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00123295 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00172612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.53 or 0.00511315 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020081 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00265573 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003348 BTC.

About Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin . Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin . Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Fintech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

