AS Roma Fan Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.32 Million (ASR)

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $8.32 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AS Roma Fan Token token can currently be purchased for about $6.82 or 0.00021112 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 65.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00029000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00125498 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00175696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.46 or 0.00521592 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.00273793 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00019416 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003345 BTC.

AS Roma Fan Token Token Profile

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,010 tokens. The official website for AS Roma Fan Token is www.socios.com/asroma . The official message board for AS Roma Fan Token is medium.com/socios

AS Roma Fan Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

