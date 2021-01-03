ArtByte Market Capitalization Reaches $2,158.00 (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the dollar. ArtByte has a total market cap of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArtByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.75 or 0.00418088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 67.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000211 BTC.

ArtByte Profile

ArtByte (CRYPTO:ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

