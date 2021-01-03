Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) versus India Globalization Capital (NYSE:IGC) Critical Survey

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) and India Globalization Capital (NYSE:IGC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arrow Electronics and India Globalization Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Electronics $28.92 billion 0.25 -$204.09 million $7.55 12.89 India Globalization Capital $4.07 million 16.40 -$7.32 million N/A N/A

India Globalization Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arrow Electronics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Arrow Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of India Globalization Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Arrow Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of India Globalization Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Arrow Electronics has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, India Globalization Capital has a beta of 3.41, suggesting that its share price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Electronics and India Globalization Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Electronics 1.67% 11.49% 3.49% India Globalization Capital -632.80% -28.67% -26.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Arrow Electronics and India Globalization Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Electronics 0 6 2 0 2.25 India Globalization Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus price target of $75.50, suggesting a potential downside of 22.40%. Given Arrow Electronics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Arrow Electronics is more favorable than India Globalization Capital.

Summary

Arrow Electronics beats India Globalization Capital on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services. The Global Enterprise Computing Solutions segment offers computing solutions, including data-center, cloud, security, and analytics solutions, as well as access to various services, including engineering and integration support, warehousing and logistics, marketing resources, and authorized hardware and software training. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, as well as manages service providers, contract manufacturers, and other commercial customers. Arrow Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile

India Globalization Capital, Inc. purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts. The company also develops cannabinoid-based products and therapies, such as Hyalolex for the treatment of patients from anxiety, agitation, dementia, depression, and sleep disorder diseases; and Serosapse for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. In addition, it offers offer extraction, distillation, tolling, and white labeling services under the Holi Hemp brand; and hemp crude extracts, hemp isolates, and hemp distillates. The company operates in the United States, India, and Hong Kong. India Globalization Capital, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

