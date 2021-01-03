Arqma (ARQ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $781.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, Arqma has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $47,028.17 and approximately $781.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,278.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $959.67 or 0.02883717 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.94 or 0.00471604 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $410.89 or 0.01234686 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.82 or 0.00402131 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00019808 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00178310 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 13,816,363 coins and its circulating supply is 7,771,820 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

