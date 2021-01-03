Ark (ARK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $46.65 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $46.65 million and $2.27 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007998 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 154,429,926 coins and its circulating supply is 126,209,029 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

