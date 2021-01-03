Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 60 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.11, for a total value of $17,586.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,541,446.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.36, for a total value of $375,870.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 10,293 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.48, for a total value of $2,794,343.64.

On Monday, November 23rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.26, for a total value of $447,994.20.

On Friday, November 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.90, for a total value of $355,987.50.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 33,459 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total value of $8,419,957.35.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $286,398.75.

Arista Networks stock opened at $290.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.00. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $293.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Arista Networks’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Wolfe Research raised Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 57.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,831,000 after buying an additional 37,070 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 445.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at about $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

