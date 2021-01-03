Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.97

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and traded as high as $2.19. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 69,965 shares.

ARNGF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Argonaut Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the producing El Castillo and San Agustin mines located in Durango, Mexico; and the producing La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico.

