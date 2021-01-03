argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $255.81.

ARGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of argenx from $245.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

ARGX opened at $294.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.19. argenx has a twelve month low of $103.75 and a twelve month high of $312.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.18 and a beta of 1.02.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that argenx will post -12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in argenx by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in argenx by 19.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of argenx by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

