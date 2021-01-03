argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $255.81.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARGX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of argenx from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of argenx from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $294.09 on Friday. argenx has a 12 month low of $103.75 and a 12 month high of $312.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.18 and a beta of 1.02.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that argenx will post -12.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in argenx by 3,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in argenx by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in argenx during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in argenx by 56.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in argenx in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

