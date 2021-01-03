Argentum (ARG) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Argentum has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar. Argentum has a market capitalization of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argentum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 148.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Argentum

ARG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG . The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io . Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

