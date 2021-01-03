Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) by 236.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,202 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Aquestive Therapeutics worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

AQST stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $179.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 3.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $9.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. On average, analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AQST shares. BidaskClub raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

