AQR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 83,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of PAVmed at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PAVmed by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 59,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

In other PAVmed news, major shareholder Matthew Sirovich sold 53,036 shares of PAVmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $106,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,938,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,594. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAVM. Lake Street Capital began coverage on PAVmed in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on PAVmed in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PAVmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

PAVM stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.02. PAVmed Inc. has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $3.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01).

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

