AQR Capital Management LLC Takes $198,000 Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,454 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 53.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $616.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $33.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.