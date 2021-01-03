AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 90.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 217,604 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.37.

NYSE HPE opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.58, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at $224,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

