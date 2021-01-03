AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 58,833 Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Agile Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGRX. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 612.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.77.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGRX. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

