AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,580,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,542,000 after acquiring an additional 222,123 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,547,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 103,426 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 315,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 35,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 295,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGH opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $149.13 million during the quarter. Textainer Group had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 3.83%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGH. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

