AQR Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 49,618 MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,979,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after buying an additional 147,009 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in MEI Pharma by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,003,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 662,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,807,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,854,000 after buying an additional 248,718 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth about $11,743,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth about $6,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEIP. BidaskClub upgraded MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MEI Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.29.

MEIP stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a market cap of $297.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.71.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.55% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MEI Pharma Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

