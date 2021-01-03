AQR Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,675 Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Codexis by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,412,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after buying an additional 412,131 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new position in Codexis during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,365,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Codexis by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,977,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,701,000 after acquiring an additional 274,698 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Codexis by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Codexis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,532,000 after acquiring an additional 92,374 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDXS shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

CDXS stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -62.37 and a beta of 1.12. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $23.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,068.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

