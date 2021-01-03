Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.81.
AGTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ AGTC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 222,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market cap of $105.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.30. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $10.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 572.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 61,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.
Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.