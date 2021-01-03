Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.81.

AGTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 222,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market cap of $105.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.30. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $10.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 572.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 61,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

