AppCoins 24-Hour Volume Reaches $169,466.00 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, AppCoins has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One AppCoins token can now be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AppCoins has a market cap of $6.47 million and $169,466.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00035979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.31 or 0.00246914 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00014459 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00024053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.10 or 0.01894261 BTC.

About AppCoins

APPC is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,203,092 tokens. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

