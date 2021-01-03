APIX (APIX) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.84 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. APIX has a total market cap of $6.84 million and approximately $149,203.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX token can now be bought for about $0.0592 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, APIX has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get APIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00027170 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00116086 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00162519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.40 or 0.00499979 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00269725 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018451 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003277 BTC.

About APIX

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,471,503 tokens. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

APIX Token Trading

APIX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.