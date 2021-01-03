Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aphria (NYSE:APHA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Aphria from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aphria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aphria from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Aphria from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Shares of Aphria stock opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 76.89 and a beta of 2.19. Aphria has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.63 million. Aphria had a net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aphria will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APHA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aphria by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after acquiring an additional 898,416 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Aphria in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,776,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aphria by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 256,290 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aphria in the 2nd quarter valued at $814,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Aphria by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 735,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 167,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

