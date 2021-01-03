Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of AIRC stock opened at $38.41 on Thursday. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $41.00.
About Apartment Income REIT
