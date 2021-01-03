Anyswap Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.99 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000503 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00027180 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00117927 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00165198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.62 or 0.00508694 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.54 or 0.00260911 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00018504 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,453,876 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

Buying and Selling Anyswap

Anyswap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.