Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Stock Holdings Lowered by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 73.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,369 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 31.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLAN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $71.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.53 and a beta of 2.02. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $76.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.32.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $164,477.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,651.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,181.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 378,314 shares of company stock valued at $24,310,875. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

