Analyzing Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and Canopy Growth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Alternatives International $118.88 million 0.58 -$1.64 million N/A N/A Canopy Growth $297.34 million 30.85 -$993.37 million $1.32 18.67

Natural Alternatives International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canopy Growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Natural Alternatives International and Canopy Growth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Alternatives International 0 0 0 0 N/A Canopy Growth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and Canopy Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Alternatives International 0.40% 0.71% 0.43% Canopy Growth -312.84% -13.11% -9.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.1% of Natural Alternatives International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Natural Alternatives International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Natural Alternatives International has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Natural Alternatives International beats Canopy Growth on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. The company also provides strategic partnering services, such as customized product formulation, clinical studies, manufacturing, marketing support, international regulatory and label law compliance, international product registration, packaging in multiple formats and labeling design, scientific research, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, packaging and delivery system design, and regulatory review. In addition, it sells beta-alanine ingredient under the CarnoSyn and SR CarnoSyn names. The company manufactures products in various forms, including capsules, tablets, chewable wafers, and powders. Its private-label contract manufacturing customers include companies that market nutritional supplements through direct sales marketing channels, direct to consumer e-commerce channels, and retail stores. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers. The company's products include dried cannabis flowers, oils and concentrates, and softgel capsules. It offers its products under the Tweed, Quatreau, Deep Space, Spectrum Therapeutics, First & Free, TWD, This Works, BioSteel, DNA Genetics CraftGrow, Tokyo Smoke, DOJA, Van der Pop, and Bean & Bud brands. The company also provides growth capital and a strategic support platform that pursues investment opportunities in the global cannabis sector. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada and NHL Alumni Association to examine the efficacy of CBD-based therapies as part of the mitigation of persistent post-concussion symptoms. As of February 14, 2020, it operated 28 cannabis retail stores under the Tweed or Tokyo Smoke name. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

