Analyzing Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) & LifePoint (OTCMKTS:LFPI)

LifePoint (OTCMKTS:LFPI) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of LifePoint shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LifePoint and Inspire Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Inspire Medical Systems 0 2 9 0 2.82

Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $144.27, suggesting a potential downside of 23.30%. Given Inspire Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inspire Medical Systems is more favorable than LifePoint.

Volatility and Risk

LifePoint has a beta of 6.35, suggesting that its stock price is 535% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LifePoint and Inspire Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifePoint N/A N/A N/A Inspire Medical Systems -61.07% -32.23% -26.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LifePoint and Inspire Medical Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifePoint N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inspire Medical Systems $82.05 million 61.75 -$33.24 million ($1.40) -134.35

LifePoint has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inspire Medical Systems.

Summary

LifePoint beats Inspire Medical Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LifePoint

LifePoint, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells IMPACT Test System, a diagnostic testing and screening device. It serves workplaces, ambulances, pharmacies, law enforcements, and home health care markets. LifePoint, Inc. was formerly known as US Drug Testing, Inc. and changed its name to LifePoint, Inc. in February 1998. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Ontario, California.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. The company also develops a novel, a closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

