Analysts Set Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Price Target at $74.46

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.46.

Several equities analysts have commented on XYL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $714,025.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,507.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $2,205,453.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,141,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,760 shares of company stock worth $7,934,405. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,195,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,572,000 after acquiring an additional 958,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Xylem by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,309,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Xylem by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,174,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,218,000 after purchasing an additional 21,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Xylem by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,976,000 after buying an additional 281,057 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after buying an additional 189,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $101.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.23, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. Xylem has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $101.87.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

