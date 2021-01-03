Analysts Set Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Target Price at $22.33

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,046,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 34.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,292,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,278,000 after acquiring an additional 589,483 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth $5,542,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 259.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 306,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 411.6% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 366,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 295,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

HCC traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.32. 352,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,307. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $23.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average is $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

