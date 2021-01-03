Analysts Set Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Target Price at C$25.98

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.98.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

In other news, Director John William Elick bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.18 per share, with a total value of C$45,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,090 shares in the company, valued at C$310,696.20. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$186,997.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,666,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$162,057,902. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 50,000 shares of company stock worth $885,693.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock traded down C$0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$17.16. 785,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 92.26. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a twelve month low of C$6.73 and a twelve month high of C$19.94.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$518.06 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 1.8499999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 301.08%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

