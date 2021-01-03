Analysts Set Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Price Target at $30.59

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.59.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens raised Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,063. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $491.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 125.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,014,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,420,000 after buying an additional 2,237,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,426,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,384 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,627,000. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,136,000 after purchasing an additional 376,252 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 439.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 410,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 334,366 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers private banking, treasury management, wealth management, premium finance and international banking, commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services to its customers.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.