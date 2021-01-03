Analysts Set Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target at $47.33

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFGC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 66,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $2,578,133.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $181,561.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,363 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,114. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 540.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 52.9% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 5,591 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFGC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,512. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

