Analysts Set Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Target Price at $255.82

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $255.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. ValuEngine lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Okta from $231.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Okta alerts:

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total value of $11,863,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,051.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 939 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.70, for a total value of $223,200.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,357.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,649 shares of company stock worth $84,180,626 in the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 2,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Okta by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta stock opened at $254.26 on Thursday. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $287.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.08.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.