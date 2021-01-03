Analysts Set Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target at $60.40

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,783,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,009,000 after buying an additional 34,066 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,318,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,727,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,049,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 233,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 114,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 55,094 shares during the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVMI traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $70.60. 48,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,509. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average of $55.99. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $72.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

