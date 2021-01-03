Analysts Set Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) PT at $28.13

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on FOX in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

FOXA traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.12. 2,676,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,774,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.27. FOX has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average of $27.23.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FOX will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,852,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 108.7% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 38,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 20,185 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in FOX by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 131,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 594.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 887,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,712,000 after purchasing an additional 760,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

