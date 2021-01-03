Analysts Set Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target at $134.26

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.26.

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $783,699.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,995.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $313,182.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,106,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,587,816.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,686 shares of company stock worth $4,999,532. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12,525.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after buying an additional 20,381,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,319,414,000 after buying an additional 218,524 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,029,000 after buying an additional 1,764,222 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,273,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,011,000 after buying an additional 129,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,185,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,669,000 after buying an additional 397,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.53. 485,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,136. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $153.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.49.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

