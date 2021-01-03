Analysts Set CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Price Target at $48.20

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Northland Securities raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CEVA by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CEVA traded up $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $45.50. 291,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,898. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4,550.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.87. CEVA has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $46.50.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. CEVA’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

